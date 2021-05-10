DU0A2981.jpg

Children enjoy the spray park at the new Chamizal Community Center, which has 11 spray features.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

Whether you just like to dip your toes in the water or plunge in a pool on a winding water slide, your summer aquatic options are open and ready for you.

Here’s where you can go to swim, splash and cool off this summer.

CITY OF EL PASO

915-212-0000

elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation

• The city’s pools and aquatic centers will have open swim available but will not be holding any swimming lessons this year.

Spray Parks

The city has opened all its spray parks, including at the El Paso Zoo and San Jacinto Plaza.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

Chamizal Community Park, 2110 Cypress

San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills

Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson

Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda

Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge

Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista del Sol

Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 River Bend

Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills

El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs Splash Pad, (follows El Paso Zoo hours) 4001 E. Paisano

Aquatic Facilities

Indoor pools reopened on Saturday, May 1.

Hours: 6 to 11 a.m. & 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; and 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Marty Robbins Aquatic Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol

Memorial Aquatic Center, 3251 Copper

Veterans Aquatic Center, 5301 Salem

Westside Natatorium, 650 Wallenberg

Outdoor pools will reopen Monday, May 31.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Grandview Aquatic Center, 3100 Jefferson

Pavo Real Aquatic Center, 110 Presa

Water Parks

The city’s new water parks will open this summer, with phased openings starting Memorial Day weekend May 30-31.

Camp Cohen, 9700 Gateway Blvd. North in Northeast, will be the first to open with lap swim areas, plunge slides, kiddie playgrounds, lazy rivers, leisure pools, cabanas, a café and more.

Others will open in June and July, including Chapoteo on Giles Road in the Lower Valley; Lost Kingdom on Hughey Drive in Central; and Oasis on Jason Crandall Drive the far Eastside.

Portions of the water parks will be available for rentals,

Information: epwaterparks.com

YMCA of EL PASO

915-532-9622

elpasoymca.org

•Adult and youth swim lessons; open swim; and fitness courses available unless otherwise noted.

Bowling Family YMCA, 5509 Will Ruth, 915-755-9622

Loya Family YMCA, 2044 Trawood, 915-590-9622 (open swim TBA)

Westside Family YMCA, 7145 N. Mesa, 915-584-9622

YWCA EL PASO DEL NORTE REGION

201 E. Main

915-519-0000

ywcaelpaso.org

•Adult and youth swim lessons; open swim; and fitness courses available unless otherwise noted.

Joyce Whitfield Jaynes Branch, 1600 Brown, 915-519-0002

Katharine White Harvey Branch, 313 Barlett, 915-519-0005

Dorothy Woodley Hunt Branch, 115 N. Davis, 915-519-0006

Shirley Leavell Branch, 10712 Sam Snead, 915-519-0003

WET ‘N’ WILD WATER WORLD

8804 S. Desert Blvd.

(Anthony Exit 0)

915-886-2222

wetnwildwaterworld.com

Opening day was May 1, with the water park open weekends only (and pending any changes caused by the pandemic, officials said online).

The water park opens daily starting May 27.

