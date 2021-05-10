Whether you just like to dip your toes in the water or plunge in a pool on a winding water slide, your summer aquatic options are open and ready for you.
Here’s where you can go to swim, splash and cool off this summer.
CITY OF EL PASO
915-212-0000
elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation
Facebook: City of El Paso – Municipal Government
Twitter: @ElPasoTXGov
Instagram: iam_elpaso
• The city’s pools and aquatic centers will have open swim available but will not be holding any swimming lessons this year.
Spray Parks
The city has opened all its spray parks, including at the El Paso Zoo and San Jacinto Plaza.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
• Chamizal Community Park, 2110 Cypress
• San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills
• Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana
• Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree
• Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson
• Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda
• Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge
• Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista del Sol
• Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 River Bend
• Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills
• El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs Splash Pad, (follows El Paso Zoo hours) 4001 E. Paisano
Aquatic Facilities
Indoor pools reopened on Saturday, May 1.
Hours: 6 to 11 a.m. & 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; and 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday
• Marty Robbins Aquatic Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol
• Memorial Aquatic Center, 3251 Copper
• Veterans Aquatic Center, 5301 Salem
• Westside Natatorium, 650 Wallenberg
Outdoor pools will reopen Monday, May 31.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Grandview Aquatic Center, 3100 Jefferson
• Pavo Real Aquatic Center, 110 Presa
Water Parks
The city’s new water parks will open this summer, with phased openings starting Memorial Day weekend May 30-31.
Camp Cohen, 9700 Gateway Blvd. North in Northeast, will be the first to open with lap swim areas, plunge slides, kiddie playgrounds, lazy rivers, leisure pools, cabanas, a café and more.
Others will open in June and July, including Chapoteo on Giles Road in the Lower Valley; Lost Kingdom on Hughey Drive in Central; and Oasis on Jason Crandall Drive the far Eastside.
Portions of the water parks will be available for rentals,
Information: epwaterparks.com
YMCA of EL PASO
915-532-9622
Facebook: YMCA of El Paso
•Adult and youth swim lessons; open swim; and fitness courses available unless otherwise noted.
• Bowling Family YMCA, 5509 Will Ruth, 915-755-9622
• Loya Family YMCA, 2044 Trawood, 915-590-9622 (open swim TBA)
• Westside Family YMCA, 7145 N. Mesa, 915-584-9622
YWCA EL PASO DEL NORTE REGION
201 E. Main
915-519-0000
Facebook: YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region
•Adult and youth swim lessons; open swim; and fitness courses available unless otherwise noted.
• Joyce Whitfield Jaynes Branch, 1600 Brown, 915-519-0002
• Katharine White Harvey Branch, 313 Barlett, 915-519-0005
• Dorothy Woodley Hunt Branch, 115 N. Davis, 915-519-0006
• Shirley Leavell Branch, 10712 Sam Snead, 915-519-0003
WET ‘N’ WILD WATER WORLD
8804 S. Desert Blvd.
(Anthony Exit 0)
915-886-2222
@WetWildEP on Facebook
@wetnwildwaterworld on IG
Opening day was May 1, with the water park open weekends only (and pending any changes caused by the pandemic, officials said online).
The water park opens daily starting May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.