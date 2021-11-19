The El Paso Community Foundation’s annual Spirit of Giving campaign is in full swing.
Now in its 33rd year, the campaign asks borderland residents to donate gifts to children, the elderly and people with special needs who might otherwise go without a present this holiday season. El Pasoans have donated anonymously more than 63,000 since the program’s inception.
Here’s how you can donate:
Trees are in place at Cielo Vista and Sunland Park malls, and virtually online at spiritofgiving.epcf.org.
Donors can pick a tag, purchase the gift, place it in a gift bag (unwrapped) and attach the tag.
Gifts from the Cielo Vista Mall tree can be dropped off by the El Paso Community Foundation offices, 333 N. Oregon
Gifts from the Sunland Park Mall tree may be dropped off at the foundation offices or at the mall offices, second floor, during regular business hours by Dec. 15.
Gifts from the virtual tree can be paid for online and the foundation will take care of the rest. You can also purchase the gift yourself, place it in a gift bag unwrapped with the tag attached and drop it by the foundation offices.
The foundation will also host a Spirit of Giving Drive-by / Drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 13-16 at its offices, 333 N. Oregon.
Information: 915-533-4020; spiritofgiving.epcf.org.
