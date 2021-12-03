As the 2021 holiday season is in full swing, organizations devoted to charity are working in high gear to accept donations from the El Paso community.
“El Paso is very generous. One of the reasons we are such a cohesive community is that we all have compassion for each other, and we tend to support that by supporting local nonprofits,” said Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, which coordinates millions of dollars in charitable giving for area nonprofits. “I think that is a part of the fabric of our community.”
The El Paso Community Foundation has launched this year’s Spirit of Giving campaign to provide donations to the region’s nonprofits, which are assisting an array of distressed El Pasoans.
With more than 700 operating nonprofits in the region, Pearson said that “whatever people want to get involved in, there is a nonprofit for that – whether it is animals, or human rights, or basic needs, or children or education, you name it.”
The Spirit of Giving campaign is accepting donations online at spiritofgiving.epcf.org and also through donation trees set up at Cielo Vista Mall and Sunland Park Mall. Gifts and donations can also be dropped off at the foundation offices, 333 N. Oregon, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 13-16.
Last year, the foundation allocated more than $14.3 million in grants and projects for the region, according to its 2020 annual report. Among the recipients were the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, the Ronald McDonald House, La Posada Home and the Child Crisis Center of El Paso.
Pearson said he was particularly proud of the foundation’s partnership with the Change Our World for Good international organization and the El Paso Independent School District. The three entities are raising funds – sometimes only a few cents at a time – by encouraging students to make charitable giving a part of their regular habit.
“It’s a really beautiful concept and so we got involved right away, and now we are doing it with more than 40,000 kids in the El Paso Independent School District who are making charity a part of their everyday habit,” Pearson said.
Their first collection was donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
Another of the region’s large foundations, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, started the holiday season in October by raising more than $1.1 million during its annual El Paso Giving Day.
The funds were shared with 213 area nonprofits, including the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, the El Paso Center for Children Inc., the Kelly Memorial Food Pantry and the Southwest Coalition for Life.
A participant of that event, Iris Lopez – founder and executive director of the nonprofit Mija,Yes You Can – shared her thoughts on the foundation’s website.
“This was our first year to participate in El Paso Giving Day and we’re overjoyed by the support we received in building our fundraising campaign and the number of donors that contributed,” she wrote.
Last year, the PDN Community Foundation raised $25.6 million in contributions from more than 9,000 gifts that were provided by nearly 7,000 donors, according to its 2020 annual report. The foundation “invested $23.5 million in grants and charitable expenses in the community, and ended the year with $22 million in assets,” the report stated.
The PDN Community Foundation – pdnfoundation.org – is accepting donations year round, including donations for the Afghan Refugee Support Fund, which supports the needs of Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss, and the El Paso Rental Assistance Program, which helps people affected by COVID-19 to pay their rent.
The holidays, above all other seasons of the year, are when people are most impacted by loneliness and need a reminder of their value and importance, said Brianna Newton-Trejo, a UTEP graduate student who coordinates the gift giving from UTEP’s Greek organizations of Alpha Phi Omega and Kappa Delta Chi.
“It is extremely important to put together these donation drives, especially during the holidays, because the holiday season is about giving back. It is about helping spread happiness,” she said.
“Giving, even if it is just a card from a stranger, helps people know that somebody out there is thinking about you and cares about you as a person. That is what makes the holiday season what it is.”
