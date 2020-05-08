Speaking Rock Entertainment Center will open for business on Monday after closing in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Confident in the new safety protocols we are implementing, we have decided that we will be ready to open back up,” Speaking Rock officials posted on Facebook.
That includes opening with limited capacity, implementing new disinfecting procedures, spacing seating further apart, providing sanitizing stations throughout the facility and closing some sections of the center.
Bars at the center will remain closed, but the restaurant will be open with a limited menu, officials said.
Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, which closed March 16, remains closed as New Mexico’s emergency public health order was extended through May 15. That order directs the public to remain at home except for outings essential to health, safety and welfare.
Offering video slot machines, large screen TVs and music, Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Pueblo in the Lower Valley, is operated by the Ysleta del Sur Tigua Indians.
It will open at noon Monday, May 11, and operate from noon to 1 a.m. daily. The center will limit its capacity to 25%.
All employees and guests will be required to wear masks or face covers and will be required to keep them on at all times. Those who cannot wear a mask won’t be allowed inside.
Guests’ and employees’ temperatures will be taken at the entrance, and anybody with a fever won’t be allowed to enter.
The entertainment center also will not allow smoking in the building.
Everyone will be required to adhere to the distancing rule of keeping 6 feet between people at all times, and will be enforced even among friends and family, officials said on Facebook.
“Please keep in mind the following rules and procedures are for your safety, the safety of other guests and our staff,” the post states.
“We know these new procedures and accommodations may be challenging at first but we’ve determined that, for now, this is the best way to deal with this environment that we are currently in while still safely operating our business.”
