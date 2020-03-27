The influence of Spain can be seen throughout the American Southwest. But did you know that Spain also played a role in the American Revolution?
On the April 4 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore how Spain left indelible marks in the New World with Martha Vera, who serves as the honorary consul of Spain in El Paso. She will also explain what Spain in the New World and abroad did to help the revolution.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
