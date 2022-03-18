Something may be in the water at the El Paso Zoo: A new batch of baby animals is expected to arrive this spring.
The zoo’s animal healthcare team confirmed the female pronghorn fawns, the jaguar, the Mexican gray wolf, Przewalski’s horse and the orangutan are pregnant, officials said in a news release.
“The first priority of any zoo is the protection of these endangered species, but the second priority is the breeding and propagation of these species to ensure that future generations of guests have the same opportunity to see and appreciate these amazing animals,” El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said.
Among them:
• Two pronghorn fawns have recently given birth and three others are pregnant and due this spring.
• The Jaguar, named Luna, is expecting her first birth with Guapo, who has fathered several other kittens at his previous home in San Diego.
• The Mexican gray wolf couple, Tazanha and Tulio, are expecting their third litter of pups.
• Przewalski horses, Brianna and Vitaly, are expecting their third foal.
• The orangutan couple, Ibu and Butch, are expecting their second orangutan. Their first baby, Khaleesi, is 7 years old.
Once born, the baby animals will remain under zookeeper supervision until they can be placed on exhibit.
Information: elpasozoo.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.