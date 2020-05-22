The El Paso County Historical Society with an online exhibit is paying tribute to El Paso women of the late 19th and early 20th centuries who were advocating for change in the community.
“Women in El Paso voiced their desire for reforms in education, public safety, healthcare and voting rights,” the society said on Facebook. “Despite societal norms ascribing the role of women to the household, these female activists went into the community to advocate for change. To them, the El Paso community was an extension of their homes.”
The women called themselves “social housekeepers.”
The women were featured in an exhibit, “Women as Agents of Change: El Paso’s Social Housekeepers, 1886-1930” at the historical society in March.
However, the closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic cut the exhibit short.
The society has now put the exhibit online, with newspaper clippings, historical photos and information showcasing the efforts of these agents of change.
The exhibit takes viewers on a trip through time, highlighting some of the first women’s clubs in the region as well as numerous women who made history in the region.
Among them: Octavia Magoffin, a pioneer settler known for her charity work; Olga Kholberg, Margaret True and Grace Townsend, who founded the first free public kindergarten in Texas in El Paso; Mary I. Stanton, who established the first public library in El Paso; Dr. Alice Merchant, the first female doctor in El Paso; and Myra Winkler, the first woman to hold elected office in El Paso and served as a county superintendent of schools for 10 years.
The term “social housekeeper” was coined by suffragist and reformer Jane Addams, who included it in a poster titled “Women in Housekeeping” published by the National American Women’s Suffrage Association in 1913, according to the historical society.
A nonprofit group, the El Paso County Historical Society is housed at the historic Burges House, 603 W. Yandell. The house remains closed due to the pandemic.
