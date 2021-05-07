So El Paso, the locally owned company that sells food products and souvenirs with an El Paso vibe, held a ribbon-cutting celebration for its new location on the Westside.
Owner Ann Hussmann Mitchell, her staff and visitors celebrated with margaritas, food and giveaways. So El Paso has operated a retail store in Kern Place since 2015. The new location consolidates the store and warehouse in one spot at 1057 Doniphan Park Circle.
