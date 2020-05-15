Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Cedric DuBose of Houston was completing a nine-week online course called “Love Alchemy.”
The workshop, intended to get him thinking about his relationship skills, was a prerequisite to hiring Amari Ice, a Washington-based matchmaker.
At 48, DuBose, who works in research and development for a pharmaceutical company, had grown weary of looking for love on his own. He considered online dating a bust.
“The sites I’ve been on were all horrible,” he said. “It was all people wanting hookups. And I’m not the hookup type.”
Ice appealed because he presented himself as a love coach armed with practical advice.
The more constructive approach has become a way forward for many matchmakers, first in the age of internet dating and now in the age of COVID-19.
Lisa Clampitt is a founder and president in Manhattan of the Matchmaking Institute, which holds conferences and provides training for industry professionals.
She said about 80% of matchmakers now offer coaching services. Thirty years ago most concentrated on the kind of matchmaking that for centuries had been the province of wise village elders.
“It’s a strong shift in the direction of coaching,” she said.
As singles are stuck at home and social distancing makes traditional dating all but impossible, the coaching skills of matchmakers, now imparted online, are becoming more valuable.
“People are really clear at this point that investing in themselves is one of the best things to do with all the free time they have, so we’ve gotten an influx of new clients,” Ice said. “They want help with online dating and romantic skill building, to be used now or later.”
Dating hasn’t decreased because of the coronavirus, he added. “It has actually increased. But the method has shifted, logically, online.”
For veterans of online dating, that is not necessarily welcome news. Virus or no, “people go online and find that half the profiles are fake and the other half are scammers,” said Lisa Ronis, a matchmaking veteran and coach in New York and South Florida. “They’re swinging back to matchmakers because they need us to vet people.”
Maria Avgitidis, a fourth-generation matchmaker in Manhattan who has set up more than 3,500 first dates and said she is responsible for about 200 marriages, ramped up the coaching part of her business, Agape Matchmaking, in 2018.
“Coaching is where we’ve become quite innovative,” she said. “People have questions on how to navigate dating during quarantine, and we’ve made ourselves available to answer those questions.”
Ronis, who has offered coaching throughout her two decades in the business, is fielding batches of new inquiries.
“People are lonelier than ever” since COVID-19, she said. “They’re longing for love and planning ahead.”
Janis Spindel, the founder of Serious Matchmaking, calls her business a “luxury” global matchmaking service. She arranges dates through Zoom and FaceTime.
“Love is pandemic proof,” said Spindel, who started her business 35 years ago and takes credit for nearly 4,000 marriages.
