Art speaks to the times and this is a time for self-expression, creativity, reflection and action.
To that end, the El Paso Art Association is planning a “What’s Going On” live online art, performance and music event exploring the issues facing society today, officials said in a news release.
The event, from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, will feature El Paso musician and music producer Brandon Bailey Johnson. The young singer will perform “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye as part of the show.
The association is holding a call to artists for the event, asking artists, photographers, musicians, poets and other performers to submit work that reflects the sign of our times and the impact of COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and the El Paso Strong movement that stemmed from the mass shooting of Aug. 3, 2019.
Deadline for submissions is Aug. 17.
Registration for the virtual event will be released later this month on the association’s webpage and social media platforms.
Information: 915-534-7377; elpasoartassociation.com
