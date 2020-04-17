El Paso’s Cinco Puntos Press has launched a program that helps put books in the hands of area teachers looking to keep their students reading.
Shelter in Books, a classroom sponsorship program, allows teachers to request book set requests for students. The community can help sponsor them through donations.
In turn, Cinco Puntos Press will offer books for those requests at half-price.
“The swift rise of COVID-19 cases, and the resulting school shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders, have left teachers in the difficult position of having to continue their lessons without any of the materials from their physical classrooms,” Cinco Puntos said in a news release.
“Those who sponsor a class book set can help teachers provide an educational resource that will give students a rest from screen time, as well as a world they can engage in during these tense times.”
The program was inspired by emails Cinco Puntos Press received from people offering donations to help the family-owned business during this turbulent period. At the same time, Cinco Puntos received requests for books from teachers with very limited budgets.
“Our hope is that Shelter In Books can help (teachers) keep up their great work, and foster their love of reading.”
Cinco Puntos Press, 701 Texas near Downtown, was started by writers Bobby and Lee Byrd in 1985. The independent book publishing company, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, remains closed to the public during the pandemic but continues doing business online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.