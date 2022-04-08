NEW YORK — As Shawn Mendes prepares to embark on a massive global tour, the 23-year-old has released an emotional single reflecting his breakup with Camila Cabello.
Mendes says “When You’re Gone” was about processing the loss in his life. Mendes believes he’s matured as an artist, especially with the time he had to himself during the pandemic.
“As you get older you start to just feel like you want to keep pushing boundaries,” said Mendes, who’s set to perform at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso on Sept. 29 as part of his “Wonder: The World Tour.” Tickets were to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist recently sat down for an interview with The Associated Press.
Q: Tell me about getting your emotions out for “When You’re Gone”?
I think it’s really just like me processing a breakup, me processing losing somebody that was so much of my world and it’s just me trying to be candid and real with people because, ultimately, the only way I’m ever going to connect with people.
Q: So there was a lot of self-reflection you experienced?
I think I went through a period of freedom and then I went through a period of fear and then I came back around to find freedom again. And that was a huge lesson in itself —that fear is not the way this is going to work. And so, coming back around to freedom and trust has been a huge one for me.
Q: This tour seems massive, why so big?
This time around things are confusing because of COVID and we had to move the first half of the tour to the back of the tour. So it was really just trying to make things work to the way the world was kind of dealing in the moment. It’s a long tour, I think it’s over 100 shows worldwide, and I’m dying to start.
