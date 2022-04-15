Shatner, Esposito to appear at El Paso Comic Con

One of the borderland’s marquee cultural gatherings, the El Paso Comic Con is returning full force to the Judson F. Williams Convention Center April 22-24.
In addition to swaths of cosplay contests, trivia contests, vendor booths, panels and lots of food, the convention is slated to bring its most high-profile guests to date. Here’s a glimpse into some of this year’s scheduled guests:
William Shatner
With a legendary career to his name, William Shatner, 91, first came to prominence with the generation-defining portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” TV series in 1965.
He reprised his role as Kirk in seven subsequent “Star Trek” films and the animated series. Shatner also played the lead in the 1980s police drama series, “T.J. Hooker,” along with an Emmy-winning turn on the series “Boston Legal.” He has released four musical albums featuring his distinct spoken word singing.
Last fall, he was one of four passengers aboard Blue Origin’s rocket that launched from its spaceport near Van Horn.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito has spent the majority of his five-decade career as a character actor, appearing in films such as “The Usual Suspects” and “Waiting to Exhale” before finding acclaim as the villainous drug kingpin Gustavo Fring in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad.” He reprised that role for the show’s prequel series, “Better Call Saul.”
Esposito has appeared in various film and television roles, including in Disney’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” the two sequels in “The Maze Runner” franchise and the live-action adaptation of “The Jungle Book.”
He also lent his voice and likeness to the hit video game “Far Cry 6.”
Mick Foley
One of the most iconic wrestlers of the 1990s, Mick Foley first came to prominence with the persona of Cactus Jack, a bloodthirsty fighter from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
He later transformed into the madman Mankind before revealing his third persona: Dude Love, a tye-dye wearing hippie.
Foley appeared as all three characters in the 1998 “Royal Rumble,” making him the only competitor to enter the match under three different personas.
Foley is also a bestselling author, with a series of memoirs now on its fifth installment, four children’s books and two novels to his name.
Giorgio A. Tsoukalos
The Swedish TV presenter – and “UFOlogist” – is best known for his numerous appearances on the program “Ancient Aliens.” He has also worked as a bodybuilding promoter and a volunteer in IFBB-sanctioned contests, including Mr. Olympia. He produced and directed the annual IFBB San Francisco Pro Grand Prix from 2001 to 2005. In 2021, he appeared as himself on the TV series “Resident Alien,” starring El Pasoan Alan Tudyk.
The cast of ‘My Hero Academia’
Voice actors from the beloved anime program, “My Hero Academia,” will appear for a panel discussion on Saturday, April 23.
They include: Mike McFarland (Ojiro & Ectoplasm), Monica Rial (Froppy), Aaron Roberts (Kamui Woods), Austin Tindle (Monoma), Josh Grelle (Fumikage Tokoyami) and Jarrod Greene (Hitoshi Shinso).
Other notables
Other notable guests appearing include actor Andrew Bryniarski (“Firefly,” “Any Given Sunday,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”) and actor Ari Lehman (“Friday the 13th”). Also appearing will be comic book illustrator Michael Golden; artist Sam De La Rosa; writer/artist Ian McGinty; and artist/producer/editor/colorist Renae Witterstaetter.
