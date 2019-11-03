July 31,1941 - Oct. 31, 2019
Sharon Berryhill, a former national advertising executive for the El Paso Times who retired and then spent 18 years representing El Paso Inc., died Thursday following a battle with ALS. She was 78. Sharon was best known for her impeccable style – matching everything right down to her sunglasses – as well as her genuine interest and compassion for people. Beyond family and friends, Sharon took the time to get to know individuals as so many colleagues and clients can attest. This was a testament to her success in the advertising world and who could say no to that million-dollar smile and genuine laugh.
Sharon was married for 22 years to Bill Berryhill (Precious), a former advertising manager for the El Paso Times who also, after retiring, went to work for El Paso Inc. Bill Berryhill died in 2008.
Sharon was born July 31, 1941, to Fred and Sarah Lankford. She graduated from Austin High School in 1959 and attended McMurry University in Abilene and then Texas Western (now UTEP). At Texas Western was a member of the university’s female dance and cheerleading troop, the Gold Diggers.
She is survived by a daughter, Courtney Paige Marquez and her husband Larry Marquez; a granddaughter, Jenny Marquez; a sister Jeanne Kyle Escobedo and her husband Raul Escobedo. Another granddaughter, Sarah Marie Marques, succumbed to cancer three years ago at age 17.
A visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Funeral home at 480 N. Resler.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the ALS Foundation or UTEP.