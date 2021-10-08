After a one-year hiatus, Shakespeare on the Rocks returns for its 32nd season – this time at Cathedral High School.
Jesse Snyder will direct “The Tempest,” while artistic director Hector Serrano will restage his production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the school’s auditorium, 1309 N. Stanton.
“The Tempest” will show at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are set for 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 15; 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Tickets are $10 for general admission; $8 for seniors, military, teachers, students and first responders; and $6 for children and groups of 10 or more, and will be available at the door.
The Oct. 17 performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will include a pre-show brunch at 1 p.m. prepared by La Cate Kitchen. Brunch is $15 and tickets must be purchased no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
Proceeds will benefit Cathedral’s dual-credit students who demonstrate financial need to pay for college courses.
Reservations and information: 915-540-3813; @shakespeareontherocks on Facebook and Instagram or shakespeareontherocks915@gmail.com.
