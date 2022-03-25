Not only is it Portugese for “grave,” but Sepultura is the name of the band that has produced some of the most gratifying heavy metal music of the last 35 years.
Sepultura is returning to El Paso for a show at the Rockhouse Bar & Grill on April 3, alongside fellow metal stalwarts Crowbar and Sacred Reich and the up-and-coming Art of Shock.
Though founded in 1984, Sepultura gained notoriety in the 1990s for its Latin-influenced rhythms on records like “Chaos A.D.” and “Roots,” eventually dubbed by the music press as “groove metal.” Despite the success of “Roots,” the album was the band’s last to feature founding vocalist/rhythm giuitarist Max Cavalera.
Since Cavalera’s departure (and later that of his brother, drummer Igor Cavalera), Sepultura has been maneuvered by founding bassist Paulo Jr., longtime lead guitarist Andreas Kisser and vocalist Derrick Green.
The band’s latest album “Quandra”, released prior to the pandemic, ventures into a more progressive, eccentric musical realm.
In an interview with Canadian metal magazine BraveWords, Green declared the album the one of which he’s most proud.
“We have so many different elements from the past that have helped us get to here – where we are at right now,” he told the magazine. “Without a doubt in my mind, this is the strongest album that we’ve done together. And I’m extremely proud of it.”
