The city’s 10 senior centers will reopen with various activities twice a week starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday with an array of activities, including dances.
“The city has listened to our senior community and with the help of staffing additions and by reaching a high COVID-19 vaccination rate, we are now able to reopen all centers twice a week with full programming,” Ben Fyffe, managing director of Cutural Affairs and Recreation, said in a statement. The centers include:
Eastside Senior Center, 3200 Fierro
Pavo Real Senior Center, 9311 Alameda
Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson
Happiness Senior Center, 563 N. Carolina
Hilos de Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta
Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron
Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg
San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo
South El Paso Senior Center, 600 S. Ochoa
Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell
Information: elpasotexas.gov/parks-
and-recreation
