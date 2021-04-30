The Segundo Barrio Fútbol Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary with new transportation for the team and a $7,500 grant from Together Rising.
The passenger van, obtained with assistance from their sponsor Rudolph Honda, is equipped with a wheelchair lift and the club logos, designed by local artists Cimi Alavardo and Aron Venegas.
It will provide assistance to club teammates who need transportation to games or field trips, as well as academic and cultural components of its programs.
The nonprofit club was also awarded $7,500 from Together Rising to expand its programming as it recovers from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will provide soccer opportunities for neighborhood youth in its recreational, competitive and college prep programs. It will also bring new uniforms, equipment and a budget for activities.
Information: segundobar-riofutbolclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.