It’s just a little old house on Leon Street in El Paso’s Duranguito neighborhood. But it’s full of history, and now Pancho Villa’s stash house is being featured on a national cable program.
During the Mexican Revolution, Villa stashed currency, coins and other valuables he used to support his political activities in the house. U.S. federal agents confiscated more than $500,000 in valuables that Villa hid there, before returning everything to him. So where did that cache go, and is any of his fortune still there?
That’s why nationally known treasure hunters came to El Paso. Their search of the stash house is on an episode of the History Channel program “Beyond Oak Island,” airing at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, March 1.
And that’s the topic of the March 5 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show.” Hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent talk with the owner of the house, Enrique Guajardo, and historian Bernie Sargent about the program.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
