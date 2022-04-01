Of the many historic trails that connect the Borderland, few are more foundational than the Camino Real, including the events leading to its establishment, the upheaval it created in the region, and the human history that flowed from it. The connections and living history from that corridor will be the focus of the upcoming history symposium, “April 1598 – Birth of the American Southwest” in San Elizario.
On the April 9 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with Al Borrego, president of the Cultural Heritage Society of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, about the symposium, the topics they’ll discuss and how you can join in from home.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
