Many El Pasoans know the region’s mountains and deserts as places to go in search of peace, solitude and natural beauty. But some go there to search for gold.
On the April 24 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with members of the Gold Prospectors of El Paso, who search areas of El Paso for the most-valuable metal.
We’ll also get the history of ham radio operators in El Paso, who have fun communicating with each other.
But they also can volunteer ncountless hours of community service les during natural and man-made disasters.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
