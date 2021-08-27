The Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s inaugural class of 40 students received their white coats during a special ceremony on the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The white coat rite of passage welcomes students into the health care field and is accompanied by an oath students take promising to serve patients and deliver compassionate care.
For El Pasoan Paola Olivares Carzoli, receiving a white coat represents the next step in her journey to becoming a dentist.
“I see the need and lack of access to oral health education in El Paso,” Olivares Carzoli said. “Becoming a dentist is a continuation of my passion and my family’s legacy and commitment, starting with my grandfather and father who are both dentists in Juárez.”
The dental school is named in honor of Woody Hunt, senior chairman of Hunt Companies, Inc. and chairman of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, which donated $25 million to establish the school in 2016.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.