Middle school students across El Paso have half a million reasons to get out and play.
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes’ Mission Tiger and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation on Dec. 12 gave a Sports Matter grant to every public middle school athletic department in El Paso — a total donation of $500,000 — to help give more middle school kids access to sports.
Mission Tiger launched in August, shortly after Kellogg’s signed on as the official sponsor of El Paso’s college bowl game. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will have its inaugural game under its new name on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Sun Bowl alumnus and football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson joined Tony and other dignitaries to deliver sporting equipment to aspiring young athletes at Wiggs Middle School.
“I want every kid to have the chance to play sports just like I did,” said Tomlinson. “Sports open countless doors and teach kids valuable lessons about teamwork and leadership that will impact the rest of their lives.