Castner Range, on the eastside of the Franklin Mountains, is 7,000 acres of West Texas beauty that also boasts archaeological and historical significance.
Supporters of an effort to have the range designated as a national monument say it would benefit El Paso in many ways – fostering tourism, growing the region’s outdoor recreation economy, and creating more opportunities for El Pasoans to stay healthy.
On the July 10 broadcast “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get an update on Castner Range from the representatives of the Frontera Land Alliance. Our guests are president Tina Crosby, education manager Maryflor Garcia Gamboa and board member Scott Cutler.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.