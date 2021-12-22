Days before making his magical journey to deliver gifts around the world, Santa made a special stop to visit the kids at Providence Children’s Hospital.
Santa was joined by his special helper, Jolly the Elf, and spread cheer throughout all the pediatric units passing out gifts. He even stopped by to meet some of El Paso’s newest little babies getting ready to celebrate their very first Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.