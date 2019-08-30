My crystal ball is so obnoxious that I usually wait until the last minute to consult it. It’s obnoxious because it brags when it’s right and makes excuses when it’s wrong. Besides it has a nasty disposition.
But now that the 2019 football season is upon us some readers are clamoring for its predictions for the UTEP Miners and Dallas Cowboys. So I approached the obnoxious orb gingerly. I opened the drawer where I keep it, and it responded with its usual snarl.
“What do you want now?” it said. “Don’t tell me you want my football picks. You’re late again.”
I’ve found that it’s no use to argue with it, so I swallowed my pride and with tongue in cheek said, “Oh, mighty crystal ball, how do you think UTEP and the Dallas Cowboys will do this year?”
THE CRYSTAL BALL perked up. “Well, let’s see. UTEP coach Dana Dimel didn’t inherit much from his predecessor. The Miners won only one game in two years. Gad, I don’t know why he even took the job.
“However, he does have good credentials and optimism for the Miners this season is high. I think Conference USA is too tough for UTEP, but they may win a couple of conference games as they often do.
“THE MINERS have a good chance of starting out winning two of their first three games. They should beat Houston Baptist Aug. 31, then lose at Texas Tech and then come home and beat Nevada. As for New Mexico State, the Miners don’t play the Aggies until November. Maybe the Miners won’t be too beat up by then and will win that one.
“So the bottom line is UTEP has a chance to win five games. If they get lucky in one other game, they may win a sixth game and qualify for a bowl. And that would be a great improvement.”
“AS FOR THE Dallas Cowboys, I don’t think they’ll win a Super Bowl with the players they’ve got. They won their division last year only because the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles were so pitifully awful. The Cowboys had only the Washington Redskins to beat, which they did.
“Quarterback Dak Prescott has been looking pretty good in exhibition games this pre-season. But I don’t think he alone can take the Cowboys all the way. Zeke Elliott is erratic, top tight end Jason Witten is too old and at times Dallas coaches seem baffled as to what is going on.”
“KELLOGG’S Frosted Flakes will be the new sponsor of the Sun Bowl. I’m beginning to like it. Especially since I’m an El Paso High ex.
“Tigers” is the mascot for El Paso High, the first high school in El Paso. I’ve held a soft spot in my heart about tigers all these years. I’m sure former and present El Paso High students – and there are many of us – feel the same.
Now, we can claim our mascot went big time.
