Readers write: This from Bob Aguirre, president of the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame:
“ Ge n t l e - men, attached please find the schedule for our activities this year. It would be great if we could have great participation from all of you.
“Please acknowledge your intent to attend the El Paso baseball Hall of Fame.”
• Wednesday May 12: Zoom Meeting @ 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday June 16: Zoom Meeting @ 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday July 14: Zoom Meeting @ 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday Aug. 11: Zoom Meeting @ 5:30 p.m.
I’m so glad the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame is still going strong. I have a special place im my heart for it because I’m a former president of the organization.
Information: elpasobaseballhalloffame.org
This from Eileen Moye Garretson:
“A friend of mine passed along her copy of (March 28th) El Paso Inc. She had texted me about your article that mentioned my sweet daddy, H.R. Moye. I just wanted to thank you for keeping his memory alive. He always remarked that you were one of his most loyal supporters and he greatly appreciated you!
“I want you to know that I greatly appreciate you, too! Both for all the lovely things you have written about him in the past and for not forgetting about him now!” I remember Moye well. He coached at Jefferson High School for many years. His athletes loved him so much they formed a tribute to him known as “Moye’s Boys.”
This from Linda Kennedy:
“Do you remember Ival Kennedy, who was a linotype operator at the Newspaper Corp, in the 1950-60’s? He used to enjoy betting on the Juárez races and often attended or set bets with you. He was my father-in-law, I married his son, Bruce Kennedy.
“Bruce worked as a copyboy at the El Paso Times in the ‘50’s. I recently saw pictures of you and your lovely wife on (Facebook). It’s a very small world we live in with this new technology! Anyway, Bruce wanted me to reach out and say, ‘Hello.’”
I remember Ival Kennedy. We had fun at the Juárez Racetrack when it was going strong and shared many bets together.
P.S. SADNESS. UTEP can no longer brag it›s the only university in Texas to win a NCAA basketball championship.
It took 55 years, but Baylor University won the NCAA title this year after defeating Gonzaga 86-70 on April 5.
UTEP, then Texas Western College, took the 1966 championship over Kentucky, 72-65, in what was a defining moment in history as it marked the first time a team had won with five black starting players.
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column. His column periodically runs in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
