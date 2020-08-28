Today, San Elizario is a quiet town known for its old presidio chapel and annual festivals. But for centuries, it played a critical role in the exploration and development of the American Southwest.
Spanish colonizer Don Juan de Oñate traveled through the area in 1598, as did merchant caravans and Forty-Niners headed for gold mines in California. San Elizario’s rich history will be explored during the fourth annual Rio Grande Festival.
On the Sept. 5 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we get details on three days of activities from Al Borrego with the San Elizario Genealogy and Historical Society.
Plus, Martha Vera, the honorary consul to Spain in El Paso, previews her lecture on the mystical Spanish nun known as the Lady in Blue.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM.
For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
