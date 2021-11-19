The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this year will be live at area store fronts – and online – to help raise funds for those in need.
Salvation Army red kettles will again be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday to Saturday until Christmas Eve.
“Shoppers will see bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Major Floiran Estrada of The Salvation Army. “However, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes.”
Estrada said you can set up your fundraising goal, share the link to your kettle, and challenge your friends, family and colleagues to donate.
“This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” Estrada said.
In 2020, The Salvation Army in El Paso raised $160,000 in kettles.
This year’s goal is $165,000.
To volunteer to become a bell ringer, visit RegisterToRing.com.
To take the Red Kettle Challenge, visit SalvationArmyTexas.org/ElPaso.
Information: 915-544-9811; 1-800-SAL-ARMY; or SalvationArmyTexas.org/ElPaso.
