There will be a new way to whip up salads in El Paso this fall.
Salata, a national built-to-order salad kitchen, is coming to West Towne Marketplace. The Houston-based restaurant chain, known for its customizable salads and wraps, will hold its grand-opening Thursday, Oct. 22.
“We are super excited to bring Salata to El Paso,” said Ruben Meraz, the restaurant’s general manager. “There’s a big call for it, especially right now that people are looking to eat healthier and are conscious about what they’re putting into their body.”
Salata’s casual-dining experience is rich in options. Guests can build their meals with six different salad bases, and more than 50 toppings of classic, premium and vegan selections.
“You’re not limited at Salata because there are different varieties and combinations people can put together,” said Randy Havelka, the franchise business consultant. “You can customize your salad and wraps. Tthey never have to be the same. It can be a completely different experience every time you walk in.”
The restaurant uses fresh fruits, vegetables and 12 lean proteins, all of which are chopped daily in-house. Salads and wraps can be paired with one of 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, including fat-free mango, classic Caesar, and their new jalapeno-avocado dressing.
“Our guests will be eating as fresh as they can; nothing in the restaurant will be pre-done,” Meraz said. “We are getting top of the line products and the best for our community.”
Salata opened its doors in 2005 and has since expanded to 90 company-owned and franchised locations in the United States. The El Paso restaurant is owned by Jesus Reza, also the owner of Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes. Reza will be acting on Salata’s safety promise of food safety and sanitation to protect its employees and guests.
The El Paso location will have a patio for outdoor dining. Contactless delivery and catering services also will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.