A new exhibit at the El Paso Museum of Art showcases the work of some iconic fashion designers and fashion houses.
“Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday,” is on display now through March 12 at the museum, 1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown. The exhibit, which was to open with a preview reception Friday, Nov. 12, is in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery and is organized by the McNay Art Museum.
The exhibition features major fashion houses including Dior and Givenchy and iconic designers of the era, including Gianni Versace, Todd Oldham, Oscar de la Renta and early Alexander McQueen. The exhibit also features video components which speak to digital technology during the early days of the internet era when video became a form of art expression.
“With the constantly blurring boundaries between art, fashion, commerce and collection, we are thrilled to be presenting EPMA’s first fashion exhibition,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.
The exhibit also offers the following free, family-friendly events:
Guided Exhibition Tours: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19
Family Day Inspired by Exhibition: Noon, Nov. 20
Art Workshops: Noon, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29
Art + Fashion Lectures: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 24
Exhibition Closing Reception & Fashion Show: 5 p.m. March 10
Information: epma.art
