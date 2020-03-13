It’s time to lace up your running shoes for a good cause on Sunday, March 29, during the epkicks Run For Shoes 5K Run and One-mile Fun Run/Walk.
Last year, co-founders Ken Benckwitz and Sebastian Rumler combined their love for shoes and their passion for giving back to the community by founding epkicks under the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. The nonprofit fund was established to provide children and youth in need with new shoes.
“I love shoes,” said Ken Benckwitz, who was sporting a striking new pair of the popular Yeezy 350s in a zebra print. “I own too many shoes, and I was thinking there is a need for shoes out in the community.”
Benckwitz reached out to Rumler and the two came up with the idea to raise money to buy shoes for kids enrolled in area school districts.
“This is our second annual 5K,” Benckwitz said. “Shoes and running are connected. Our goal last year was to have 200 runners and 596 signed up and raised about $10,000. The support from (the community) has been amazing.”
Through the 5k and other fundraisers, epkicks has made several shoe donations, including one to students from the Socorro Independent School District.
The nonprofit partnered with SISD’s Helping the Academic Needs of Displaced Students program last September to distribute about 200 pairs of new shoes to students.
“Every student that is experiencing displacement, whether they are in a shelter, living in a hotel, doubling up with other families, they don’t have all of the necessities needed to be in school,” said Loren Cartagena, Title I Specialist for SISD. “There’s always a need and we were so blessed that Ken and Sebastian reached out to us and that our students received shoes.”
With the success of last year’s Run for Shoes, Benckwitz is optimistic that epkicks can again surpass its goal and distribute more shoes to more kids.