Sandra Paola López Ramírez – a Latin American dancer, cultural organizer and improviser – has been named as the inaugural interdisciplinary artist in residence at the Rubin Center for the Visual Arts.
López Ramírez, a Colombia native, will be part of a new initiative expanding interdisciplinary and community-engaged practices in the arts at the Rubin Center at UTEP. The initiative launched late last year with the addition of Ramon Cardenas as community curator.
The two will coordinate a virtual spring speakers series on artist-led, community-engaged practices featuring a selection of artists from around the country addressing issues of racial justice, immigration and indigenous rights, according to a Rubin Center press release. They’ll focus on the connection between artistic practice and community processes.
López Ramírez’s community-based interdisciplinary work plays with gender, identity, and sociality, and it has taken her through the U.S., Colombia, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Denmark, Germany, Canada and Mexico. She co-founded and directs the Institute for Improvisation and Social Action (ImprovISA) – an organization empowering diverse populations to develop through performance and improvisation in the U.S.-Mexico border.
Information: 915-747-6151; utep.edu/rubin
