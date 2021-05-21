The Rubin Center’s 2021 Annual Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition will host an opening reception for the general public in June.
The exhibit showcases works of art and design created by undergraduate students enrolled in the Department of Art during the 2020-21 academic year. More than 130 pieces from among 450 submissions were selected for the exhibition, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, metals, prints and graphic designs.
The Rubin Center invites nationally and internationally recognized professionals in the fields of graphic design and fine arts to jury the students’ work. This year’s jurors include Daisy Nam, curator of Ballroom Marfa, as fine arts juror, and Libby Morris, vice president of design and art director, Giles Design Bureau, as graphic design juror.
The reception is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Rubin Center on the UTEP campus. The exhibit is open to walk-in visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 30.
Information: 915-747-6151; utep.edu/rubin.
