Borderland muralist and printmaker Ramon Cardenas has been appointed as the community curator at UTEP’s Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts.
Cardenas was promoted to the part-time position, in which he’s charged with strengthening the relationship between the Rubin Center and the El Paso/Juárez arts community, the center said in a news release.
Cardenas will also help diversify curatorial voices in the museum and to provide professional development experiences for UTEP art students through mentorship, workshops, and public programming.
Cardenas, part of the collaborative Los Dos with his partner Christian Cardenas, is known for his “Sister Cities / Ciudades Hermanas” mural in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio.
He’s also a full-time student in the UTEP art history program and museums studies program.
While the Rubin Center had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the center will open three new exhibitions on Oct. 15, including two to show newly commissioned work from contemporary artists from Juárez and a third that showcases work from its permanent collection. You can make reservations for individuals or small groups, and face masks will be required.
Information: 915-747-6164, rubincenter@utep.edu or utep.edu/rubin.
