The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden has opened to the public, providing visitors with four acres of open space filled with 430 rose varieties.
“El Paso’s hidden gem provides another outdoor activity with beautiful scenery that can safely be enjoyed by our community while following COVID 19 health and safety protocols,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe said in a press release.
More than 1,400 rose bushes are in bloom at the garden, 1702 N. Copia. The garden opened for the season on March 1 and will remain open daily through Nov. 30, with the exception of recognized city holidays.
The Rose Garden also features waterfalls, walking paths, benches and a Koi fishpond.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are required to wear face covers and maintain six feet of distance from others.
The Parks and Recreation Departmentas added signs and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the garden.
The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden first opened in May 1959 and is maintained by the El Paso Master Gardeners, who volunteer as part of an agreement between the city and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in cooperation with the El Paso Rose Society.
Volunteers do pruning, deadheading, weeding, rose inventories, and other tasks to maintain the garden.
