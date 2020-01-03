March 18, 1946 – Dec. 9, 2019
Dr. Ron Alan Hufstader was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, on March 18, 1946.
Ron passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 73 with family and friends surrounding him while at the Hospitals of Providence, Sierra Campus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Virginia; his brother Robert; and his grandson Christian.
Ron began teaching music education and low brass classes at UTEP in 1976. After completing one semester, he was named director of bands leading the Marching Miners, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, as well as teaching conducting classes and applied low brass.
Teaching was one of the great joys in Ron’s life and music his greatest passion. He melded the two and dedicated his life to mentoring and developing young musicians. There was nothing that brought a bigger smile to his face and warmed his heart more than witnessing the accomplishments of his students.
He founded the El Paso Wind Symphony in 1996 comprised of about 50 members, most of whom are successful area band directors. The El Paso Wind Symphony continues to perform six concerts per year.
The El Paso Wind Symphony released one CD for Summit Records.
Ron retired from UTEP in 2016, and was awarded the honor and status of professor emeritus in music. He became an elected member of the prestigious American Bandmasters Association, which is the highest honor that is bestowed to those in the instrumental band world.
Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy Taylor of El Paso; his daughter, Lindsey Erin Hufstader of Austin; his niece, Trina Hufstader of Ashville, North Carolina; nephew, John Hufstader of Ashville, North Carolina; cousin. Robert Hufstader of Middleberg, Florida; aunt. Vera Walker Virden of Kahoka, Missouri; and the mother of his child, Catherine R. Hufstader of Austin.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to El Paso Animal Services, 5001 Fred Wilson Ave; El Paso, TX 79906.