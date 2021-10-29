It’s sure to be a “Bon Bon”-shaking night of “Bailando” when music megastars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias hit the Don Haskins Center stage on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The duo brings a deep catalog of hits in English and Spanish – spanning from Martin’s days as a boy band idol in the 1980s to the Latin Explosion of the late 1990s and early-aughts that brought Iglesias to the forefront of the international music scene.
Iglesias and Martin – who are on their co-headlining Live in Concert tour postponed during the height of the pandemic – have collectively sold more than 250 million albums worldwide.
So, fans can expect countless hits squeezed into two-and-a-half hours of fan girl (and boy) exhilaration from the powerhouse artists, joined by up-and-coming Colombian balladeer and reggaeton singer Sebastian Yatra.
Here are four things to know about the “Rickys”:
Latin Pop Explosion
Martin and Iglesias were already global pop stars when Latin artists began their U.S. chart dominance in 1999.
Following his stint as a member of the Puerto Rican boy-band Menudo and a role in General Hospital, Martin’s solo career flourished in the 1990s. That led to his first big U.S. breakthrough mega-hit, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” in 1999.
The song arguably sparked the Latin music explosion in the U.S., with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Marc Anthony and of course, Iglesias becoming household names.
While technically not a Latino, the Spanish singer Iglesias (son of the incomparable Julio Iglesias) found his first success in Mexico. His song, “Por Amarte,” appeared in the telenovela “Marisol,” on Mexico’s Televisa network. His first crossover hit came in 1999 when the song “Bailamos” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Possible retirement?
Iglesias’ latest album, “Final,” was released in September, with a planned Vol. 2 to be released at a future date. The album’s title has fans concerned that this album could be the last for the singer dubbed the Top Latin Artist of All Time by Billboard.
“This could be my final album,” Iglesias told USA Today before kicking off the tour with Martin. “But that’s a good thing for this chapter in my life.”
But have no fear, this doesn’t mean he plans to stop making music altogether, telling People magazine: “I’m never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I’m going to do it in a different way, meaning they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album.”
Inspiring today’s superstars
With almost 40 years as a successful singer – and having worn the crown of King of Latin Pop – it shouldn’t be a surprise that Martin continues to be a massive influence on younger artists.
Still, you may be surprised at which artists have shared their admiration for the singer, who turns 50 in December.
On a recent episode of the documentary music series “Behind the Music,” Bad Bunny, who arguably currently holds the Latin music king crown, told the cameras: “You don’t have to be gay to be inspired by that action of honesty and freedom. Of being yourself against the world despite everything you deserve. I look at it like a very inspiring moment for anybody. At least for me, it’s very inspirational.”
Martin publicly acknowledged that he is gay in 2010, a watershed moment for LGBTQ representation in the Latin community, breaking ground and paving a path for artists like Bad Bunny who regularly challenge the heteronormative ideals of many Latin music fans with his opinions, style and fashion.
Rave Reviews
Martin and Iglesias have traded off slots as the tour rolls through North America, adding an element of surprise to El Paso’s show.
But one look at reviews from previous concerts from Las Vegas to Boston, Miami, and Canada will tell you that fans of live arena pop shouldn’t miss this event.
In a review of “the dynamic duo’s” recent concert, The Boston Globe said Martin’s set was “a wild party,” replete with a horn section, dancers and costume changes. Meanwhile, Iglesias’ arena-ready pop ballads like “Hero” made Boston’s 19,000-plus seat T.D. Garden feel like an intimate concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.