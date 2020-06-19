The highly successful El Paso Rhinos ice hockey team is charging into a new era starting this fall.
The team will join the North American 3 Hockey League for the 2020-21 season, officials announced June 16.
That will allow the Rhinos to have teams on both the NA3HL and the North American Hockey League starting in the 2021-22 season.
“The NAHL brand, professionalism and level of play is where we want our program to be. Joining the NAHL and NA3 gives players two options and it helps our program grow,” head coach Cory Herman said in a news release.
The North American 3 Hockey League, where the Rhinos will have a developmental team, is one of two Tier III junior leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey.
The NAHL is sanctioned as a Tier II league – the highest level of junior hockey from which the National Hockey League often drafts.
“It’s very exciting for our program to have that level of hockey in El Paso,” said Herman, who came to El Paso in 1999 as a player with the El Paso Buzzards ice hockey team.
The Buzzards ceased operations in 2003, and Herman founded the Rhinos in 2006.
The Rhinos team was previously a member of the Western States Hockey League, where it won four Thorne Cup championships and made 13 playoff appearances.
The Western States League canceled its 2020-21 season in May following event closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – just as the Rhinos were again headed to the playoffs.
The Rhinos will now play in the NA3HL’s South Division starting in October, facing teams from Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
The team will play a 47-game regular-season and possibly the playoffs and in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament, where the North American 3 Hockey League champions are crowned, officials said.
NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld in a statement said the league is excited to add a team like El Paso to its footprint.
“We believe they have all the pieces in place for success, which includes great community support and involvement,” Frankenfeld said. “The growth of hockey in the South has played a large role in our league’s success, and the addition of the new team in El Paso continues to solidify the footprint and will create many new and exciting rivalries.”
