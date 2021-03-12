The El Paso Rhinos will hold tryout camps in El Paso this summer as it transitions into the North American Hockey League.
The ice hockey team has already singed 10 tenders – players who have committed to play the upcoming season – and will have another 20 spots open.
The final roster will then be reduced to 25 players by Sept. 1. The first camp will be held June 24-28, with others in July and August at the El Paso Coliseum Events Center.
“We’re excited to showcase our city. El Paso’s hospitality is unbeatable, and we know prospective players will enjoy the experience,” Rhinos owner Cory Herman said.
NAHL teams typically host their summer tryout camps in different regions across the nation.
Each camp will accommodate up to 300 potential players, the best of whom will play in an All-Star game open to the public.
Youth hockey camps, skating and skills practices for players of all ages, and public skating will also be held this summer.
The rink recently underwent roof repairs and got a new ice plant after winning the $150,000 Kraft Hockeyville fan contest.
Under the Western States Hockey League, the Rhinos won four Thorne Cup championships and made 13 playoff appearances.
Information: 915-479-7825; elpasorhinos.com.
