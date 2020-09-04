The El Paso Rhinos have been named the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville USA winners in the annual online fan contest.
As the winner, the team will host a National Hockey League exhibition game at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano, on a date yet to be determined.
The coliseum will also receive $150,000 in upgrades from Kraft Heinz and $10,000 worth of new equipment from the National Hockey League Players’ Association Goals & Dreams fund.
Officials said the funds will be used to repair and insulate the rink’s roof to better equip the coliseum to maintain the ice.
The Rhinos were among four finalists in the competition, which asked cities that host hockey team to demonstrate their love of the sport through an array of online contests, including asking fans to upload photos and videos supporting their teams.
The Rhinos are expected to begin the 2020-21 regular season Oct. 2 under the North American 3 Hockey League.
The Rhinos team was previously a member of the Western States Hockey League, where it won four Thorne Cup championships and made 13 playoff appearances.
Tickets, news and information: elpasorhinos.com.
