It seems like déjà vu for El Paso Rhinos coach Cory Herman, who last year led the ice hockey team to its second consecutive Western States Hockey League championship.
As last year, the Rhinos start this season with an almost entirely new roster.
“We’re actually in the same boat that we were in last year,” said Herman, whose Rhinos have won four WSHL titles overall. “We have just a handful of guys coming back. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but I think we’ve got a hard-working group of guys who are eager to learn our system.”
Following a two-game exhibition against the official U-20 Mexican National Team at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center on Sept. 28-29, the Rhinos start their ambitious quest on Oct. 4 with a three-game road series at the Dallas Snipers.
The team then returns home Oct. 25-27 for a series against the Pueblo Bulls.
As far as any three-peat talk, Herman is trying to keep a low profile.
“I can’t lie about it. It’s always on the back of your mind but we try not to talk about it,” Herman said. “Our goal is always just to win – just to concentrate on getting better every day and winning the next game.”
Like this time last year, the early part of the season will be dedicated to turning a bunch of players into a cohesive unit.
“When you do well you’re going to lose a lot of players, they’re going to the NCAA of they’re going to go pro or whatever,” Herman said. “But I really enjoy getting a lot of new players together and trying to make a team out of them, trying to build chemistry.”
Though there won’t be much talk about previous championships, the new guys know what it means to play for El Paso.
“The new guys know what we’ve accomplished here and they want to keep it going,” Herman said. “I think the guys we have will play with the same intensity we had a year ago.
“I think we’re going to be just as physical as we were last year, but I think we’re going to be a little bit faster. We may not score a lot of goals, but you’re going to be pretty sore after you play us.”
Herman is still trimming the 40 players in training camp down to 21 for the start of the season. Returning players being counted on for leadership this year are Easton Easterson and Dominic Erdt.
“A year ago, on paper, we were nowhere near the favorites to win it all, but sometimes the desire to win supersedes talent alone,” Herman said. “And that’s what we’re hoping to do again this year.”