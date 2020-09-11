"The Social Dilemma” is the first film you’ll watch and immediately want to toss your smartphone into the garbage can. And then toss the garbage can through the window of a Facebook executive.
It’s an eye-opening look into the way social media is designed to create addiction and manipulate our behavior, told by some of the very people who supervised the systems at places like Facebook, Google and Twitter.
Tim Kendall, a former president of Pinterest, admitted that years ago he couldn’t get off his phone even when he came home, despite having two young kids.
The documentary is a well paced, absorbing look at the deep costs of Big Tech — fake news, election security concerns, radicalization, polarization and much more. Only in trying to dramatize those costs does it slip up badly.
Director Jeff Orlowski interviews former tech execs, historians and social scientists but apparently doesn’t trust them enough to tell the story. So he also employs a gimmicky family of five actors — two parents, three teens — to dramatize the lure of social media in a clunky way.
Worse, he also employs an actor — a weirdly cast Vincent Kartheiser of “Mad Men” fame — to pretend to act like the computer software, sending alluring phone alerts from a console to one of the teens and cuing up videos he knows will be clickbait.
“Yes, perfect,” Kartheiser purrs after sending a video of epic skateboard fails to the teen. “He’s primed for an ad!” Later: “Don’t show him any more sports updates. He doesn’t engage.”
But we know — from the very talking heads — that this is an algorithm with no agency other than its program. Why humanize code?
The film then steps on itself. When one of the fake teens falls for a fake online conspiracy and attends a fake demonstration, it’s juxtaposed against real footage of real violence and real demonstrations, muddying the water between fake and real — a terrible decision given what this film is about.
Orlowski would have done better interviewing real teens buffeted by social media and real people caught up in conspiracies. Insulting our intelligence about artificial intelligence is not the way to go.
The silly dramatizations mar an otherwise excellent documentary that shows how so many Silicon Valley leaders designed ways to keep us engaged online and that led to such things as Pizzagate, international destabilization, higher suicide rates in young people and a boom in depression.
The film nicely delves into how algorithms that seek to maximize advertising revenue tap into psychology to keep us addicted to our screens. Did a friend just tag me? I got an alert! Hey, Facebook just invited me to an event.
If there is a hero here it is portrayed by Tristan Harris, an ex-Google executive who is now co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology.
He and critics like Jaron Lanier, author of “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now,” explain what the possible consequences are if we continue using our digital pacifiers — lots of cat videos, yes, and also civil war.
__
“The Social Dilemma,” a Netflix release, is rated PG-13 for some thematic elements, disturbing/violent images and suggestive material. Running time: 94 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.
