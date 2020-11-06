When a small indie film uses the title “Jungleland,” it’s natural to expect that Bruce Springsteen’s famous tune will be heard. But, as with much of Max Winkler’s moody, tender movie, the answer is yes and no. There’s Bruce, but not the song you expected.
“Jungleland” is about two brothers trying to rise out of unrelenting misery. It’s also a road trip movie and a love story.
It has nods to “Rocky,” “The Transporter,” “Midnight Run,” “Pulp Fiction” and even the novel “Of Mice and Men.”
And yet it’s moving and allegorical, lifted by wonderful acting.
Jack O’Connell of “Unbroken” plays Lion Kaminski, a boxer forced by circumstances to fight underground in bare-knuckle bouts. His big brother Stan (“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam) is his cornerman, coach, masseuse, sparring partner and bookie.
Lion does the fighting while the business is all Stan’s. One has the muscle, one has the brains.
When a fight goes bad, they’re on the hook for thousands of dollars they don’t have. Mobsters offer them an alternative to getting their legs broken: Drive cross-country to enter a no-holds-barred bare knuckle tournament called “Jungleland” for $100,000 — only if they also transport an enigmatic young lady (Jessica Barden) to Reno, Nevada.
Winkler’s directing is top-notch, familiar with the nooks and crannies of ugly and dark modern life. He doesn’t glamorize the bloody results of boxing, either.
The script — by Theodore B. Bressman, David Branson Smith and Winkler — never spoon-feeds emotion or information, letting naturalism rule.
The story comes to a boil — perhaps a little too neatly — when the fates of all three are determined in one huge moment. At this occasion, it’s clearly time for Mr. Springsteen, the troubadour of the forgotten, but “Jungleland” doesn’t play. Instead, his “Dream Baby Dream.” It’s not what you expect but it’s beautifully used. That’s apt for this fine film.
___
“Jungleland,” a Vertical Entertainment release, is rated R for “violence, some strong sexuality and language.” Running time: 93 minutes. Three stars out of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.