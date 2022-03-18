After 13 years as a staff writer with El Paso Inc., longtime El Paso journalist David Crowder has retired.
Before joining El Paso Inc., David worked at the El Paso Times for nearly 30 years, serving as an investigative reporter, editorial page editor and columnist.
He previously covered the Texas Legislature and the Austin City Council at the Daily Texan.
A Vietnam veteran, David graduated from the University of Texas at Austin.
Thank You for your years of service!
