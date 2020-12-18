As the effort gets underway to restore Sacred Heart Church, one of the most significant buildings in Segundo Barrio, we explore the impact and culture of the historic neighborhood.
On the Dec. 26 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with historian David Romo and Fr. Raphael Garcia, who leads the parish of Sacred Heart, about Segundo Barrio.
Then in the second hour, historian Max Grossman joins Fr. Garcia as we discuss how the Sacred Heart restoration is proceeding.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
