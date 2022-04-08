Efforts are underway to restore Sacred Heart Church, one of the most significant buildings in Segundo Barrio, and truly the heart of the community. Research about the church is underway in El Paso, but also in the archives of the Vatican.
On the April 16 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk gets an update on the project from art professor Max Grossman and Fr. Raphael Garcia, who leads the parish.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.