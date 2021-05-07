For some, the names are legendary: Ashley’s, Griggs, La Hacienda, Jaxon’s, Bill Parks BBQ. They are the names of restaurants that fed hungry El Pasoans for decades, until the times changed, or they did.
Now there’s a new book that traces the history of some of the region’s favorite eateries. Put together by the El Paso County Historical Society, the book is titled “Lost Restaurants of El Paso.”
On the May 15 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jack- son Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with society member Joe Lewels about the book and El Paso’s culinary traditions.
In the second hour, guest Barbara Welch explains the history and mission of the El Paso County Historical Commission.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live on Facebook.com.
