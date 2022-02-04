Genre-bending superstar Bad Bunny is bringing down the (full) house
Born Benito Martinez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist will make his fourth borderland appearance in five years – all of which sold out – at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Don Haskins Center.
The concert sold out in minutes, with demand so high that tickets hit the resale market for upward of $15,000. Some resale tickets are available starting at about $480 with front-row resale tickets topping out at $2,000.
While he’s been a beloved figure in Latin America and parts of the U.S. most of his career, his popularity skyrocketed on the cusp of the pandemic with his second studio album, “YHLQMDLG.” The album title is an acronym for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” or “I Do Whatever I Want.”
The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts, at the time the highest-charting all-Spanish-language album. He broke his own record nine months later with “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which peaked at No. 1 – becoming the first artist to have an all-Spanish-language album top the U.S. Billboard 200.
With a notably rock-influenced sound, the album marked somewhat of a departure for Bad Bunny, telling Apple Music: “This is a more sentimental album, more chill, the kind of thing you can listen to in your room.”
