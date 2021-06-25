The El Paso Museum of History has reopened to the public, with new exhibits about lowriders, the Sunset Heights neighborhood, how railroads changed El Paso in the 1800s, and more.
On the July 3 broadcast “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore what’s new about El Paso history with Erica Marin, the curator of the El Paso Museum of History.
She’s an El Paso native and the first Mexican-American woman to first become the museum’s registrar and then curator.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
